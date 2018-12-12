Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 144.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 88,549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% during the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

WDC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,223. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/pacer-advisors-inc-has-4-76-million-stake-in-western-digital-corp-wdc.html.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.