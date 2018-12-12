Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in United Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 300,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,738. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/pacer-advisors-inc-raises-position-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.