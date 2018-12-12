Pacgen Life Science (PBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Pacgen Life Science Corp (CVE:PBS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Pacgen Life Science (CVE:PBS)

Pacgen Life Science Corporation, a life sciences company, focuses on building a commercial platform to market and distribute consumer health products in North America. It markets its oral and skin care products under the P113+, DermaMed, DermaSoleil, and Deserving Health brand names. The company was formerly known as Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Pacgen Life Science Corporation in May 2012.

