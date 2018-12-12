Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock traded down $17.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.90. 264,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,047. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,191. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

