Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Triple-S Management worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 69.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth $263,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Triple-S Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of GTS opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Triple-S Management Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

