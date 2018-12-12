Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 654.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $187.03 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

