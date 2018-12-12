Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,492 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 301,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

D opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

