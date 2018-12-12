Pandemia Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PNDM)

Pandemia (CURRENCY:PNDM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, Pandemia has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One Pandemia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pandemia has a market cap of $0.00 and $118.00 worth of Pandemia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pandemia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.02592517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00145241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00176503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.53 or 0.09386343 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029291 BTC.

About Pandemia

Pandemia’s total supply is 7,848,542 coins. Pandemia’s official website is pandemia.io. Pandemia’s official Twitter account is @the_pandemia.

Buying and Selling Pandemia

Pandemia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandemia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandemia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandemia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandemia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandemia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.