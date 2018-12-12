Paramount Resources Ltd (POU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.63.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.26.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.95) by C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -1.22000000701149 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$35,940.00. Also, Director Roderick Keith Macleod acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $73,548 in the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

