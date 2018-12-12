Pareteum (TEUM) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pareteum in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Pareteum stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 80.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 996,618 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,245,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 23.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pareteum by 46.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the last quarter.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

