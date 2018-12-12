Park Lawn (PLC) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) has been given a C$30.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.06000001404638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.