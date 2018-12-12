Parker Drilling (PKD) Bonds Rise 3.5% During Trading

An issue of Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) debt rose 3.5% against its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.75% coupon and will mature on July 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $58.00 and were trading at $57.38 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Parker Drilling alerts:

PKD traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,181. Parker Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter. Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Drilling during the second quarter worth $605,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker Drilling by 81.0% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,313,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 7,298,062 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker Drilling during the second quarter worth $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker Drilling by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker Drilling by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,678,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/parker-drilling-pkd-bonds-rise-3-5-during-trading.html.

About Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD)

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.