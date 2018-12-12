Paul S. Fisher Acquires 5,000 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) Stock

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Director Paul S. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $223,238.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 7,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,808. The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 914.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 162,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 146,765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

