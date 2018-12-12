Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.39 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

