Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $104.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the highest is $104.94 million. Paylocity reported sales of $86.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $454.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.94 million to $455.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $551.49 million, with estimates ranging from $542.69 million to $562.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Paylocity had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PCTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,771,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,672,284.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $4,551,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,109 shares of company stock worth $11,527,499. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 201,089 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Paylocity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Paylocity by 644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 510,562 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

