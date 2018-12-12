PCI- PAL (PCIP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Monday.

LON PCIP opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. PCI- PAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

About PCI- PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

