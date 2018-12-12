Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Director Ronald J. Naples Acquires 1,000 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Ronald J. Naples purchased 1,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $22,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 1,340,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,272. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The business had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

