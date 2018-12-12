Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post sales of $22.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.75 million to $22.37 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $14.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $89.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.12 million to $91.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.02 million to $99.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 113,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,669. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $490.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

