People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Waters Co. (WAT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/people-s-united-financial-inc-buys-new-position-in-waters-co-wat.html.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.