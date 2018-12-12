People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13,825.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $669,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

