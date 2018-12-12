People s United Financial Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/people-s-united-financial-inc-takes-241000-position-in-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.