People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (O)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

