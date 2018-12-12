Perficient (PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. Perficient had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Kackley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,038.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213,385 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.