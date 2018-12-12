PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $71,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,158. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $85.02.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.35 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of PetroChina in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

