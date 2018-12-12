Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pfenex worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter worth $149,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfenex during the second quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Pfenex by 94.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfenex by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares in the last quarter.

PFNX stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Pfenex Inc has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

