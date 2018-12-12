Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7,195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

