PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) and Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Head to Head Comparison

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PHI INC/SH and Atlas Air Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 1 0 5 0 2.67

Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus target price of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.45%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than PHI INC/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of PHI INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of PHI INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PHI INC/SH has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHI INC/SH and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI INC/SH -0.97% -9.21% -3.96% Atlas Air Worldwide 10.59% 10.20% 3.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PHI INC/SH and Atlas Air Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI INC/SH $579.54 million 0.08 $7.53 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $2.16 billion 0.57 $223.47 million $4.93 9.70

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than PHI INC/SH.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats PHI INC/SH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent oil and gas exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions. The Air Medical segment provides air medical transportation services for hospitals and emergency service agencies in 18 states. The Technical Services segment provides helicopter repair and overhaul services for flight operations customers, as well as operates aircraft for the National Science Foundation in Antarctica. It also provides software as a service to certain of its oil and gas customers for passenger check-in and compliance verification. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 245 aircraft, including 133 dedicated to Oil and Gas operations, 106 dedicated to Air Medical operations, and 6 dedicated to Technical Services operations. PHI, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

