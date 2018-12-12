Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Receives GBX 780.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 780.50 ($10.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) target price (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 575.50 ($7.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £60,043.34 ($78,457.26). Also, insider Wendy Mayall sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £45,262.14 ($59,143.00).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

