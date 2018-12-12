Phore Price Hits $0.21 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Phore has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $123,432.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00005914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00046904 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 15,508,082 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

