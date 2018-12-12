Photo-Me International (PHTM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 160 to GBX 150. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Photo-Me International traded as low as GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 1300928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

