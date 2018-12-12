Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pier 1 Imports, Inc. consists of a chain of retail stores operating under the names Pier 1 Imports and The Pier, selling a wide variety of furniture, decorative home furnishings, dining and kitchen goods, accessories and other specialty items for the home. Additionally, the company, through certain subsidiaries, operates stores in the United Kingdom under the name The Pier. The company supplies merchandise and licenses the Pier 1 name to Sears Mexico and Sears Puerto Rico. “

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PIR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.10 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.13. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). The business had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pier 1 Imports (PIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.