PIGEON CORP/ADR (PGENY) & Berry Global Group (BERY) Financial Survey

PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PIGEON CORP/ADR and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIGEON CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Berry Global Group has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than PIGEON CORP/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and Berry Global Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIGEON CORP/ADR $917.43 million 5.87 $126.52 million $0.26 42.58 Berry Global Group $7.87 billion 0.80 $496.00 million $3.37 14.27

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than PIGEON CORP/ADR. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PIGEON CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PIGEON CORP/ADR and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIGEON CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 6.30% 34.77% 5.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PIGEON CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. PIGEON CORP/ADR pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PIGEON CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats PIGEON CORP/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PIGEON CORP/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

