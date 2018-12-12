Pinduoduo (PDD) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $20.81. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 86727 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $9,309,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $589,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $8,990,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $9,031,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $546,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

