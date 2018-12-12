Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 172870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.65.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,281,000 shares of company stock worth $396,220 and have sold 17,500 shares worth $5,400.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

