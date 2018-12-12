Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) & Hilton Hotels (HLT) Head to Head Comparison

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) and Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Hilton Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hilton Hotels $9.14 billion 2.41 $1.26 billion $2.00 37.17

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Hilton Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Hilton Hotels 15.51% 63.76% 5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Entertainment and Hilton Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Entertainment 0 5 0 0 2.00 Hilton Hotels 0 5 13 1 2.79

Pinnacle Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Hilton Hotels has a consensus target price of $84.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Hilton Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Hotels is more favorable than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pinnacle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Hilton Hotels pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilton Hotels has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Pinnacle Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It also holds interest in the racing license owner, as well as a management contract, for Retama Park Racetrack outside of San Antonio, Texas. In addition, the company owns and operates a live and televised poker tournament series under the Heartland Poker Tour name. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Park, Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. in February 2000. Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of September 24, 2018, it had approximately 5,400 properties with approximately 880,000 rooms in 106 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

