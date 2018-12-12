Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.28

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 7701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

