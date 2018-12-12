Pivotal Software (PVTL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10-0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.29 million.Pivotal Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.32–0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $895,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356 over the last 90 days.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

