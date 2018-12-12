Pivotal Software (PVTL) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.2 million.Pivotal Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.32–0.31 EPS.

PVTL stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $516,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,356.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

