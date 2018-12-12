Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $4,016,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 587.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,120,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

