Plantronics Inc (PLT) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,372 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Plantronics worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $212,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,960.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Loebbaka sold 4,614 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $207,722.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,093.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $492,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLT opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Plantronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

