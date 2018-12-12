PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 680.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

