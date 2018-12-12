PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.43 and a 1 year high of $216.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,406.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.11.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

