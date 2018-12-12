Pointer Telocation (PNTR) PT Set at $25.00 by HC Wainwright

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) received a $25.00 price objective from investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNTR. ValuEngine upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Pointer Telocation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of PNTR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244. Pointer Telocation has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pointer Telocation will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTR. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 175,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

