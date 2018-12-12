Portland General Electric (POR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.40

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 184739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,203,000 after buying an additional 145,006 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Portland General Electric by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Portland General Electric by 9.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $8,301,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 17.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

