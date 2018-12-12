Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.16). Portola Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($3.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business’s revenue was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTLA shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $230,000.

PTLA stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,028. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

