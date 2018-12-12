Porvair (PRV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 590 to GBX 525. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Porvair traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.31), with a volume of 13271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.54).

In other news, insider Ben Stocks sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £175,000 ($228,668.50).

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in two segments, Metals Filtration and Microfiltration. The Metals Filtration segment designs and manufactures porous ceramic filters for the filtration of molten metals.

