PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPL by 2.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 119,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPL by 2.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 37.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

In other news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PPL Corp (PPL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/ppl-corp-ppl-shares-sold-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.