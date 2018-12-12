Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

APTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $26,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,833 shares in the company, valued at $474,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,968,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after purchasing an additional 512,810 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 380,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 721,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 117.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.