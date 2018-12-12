Pressure Technologies (PRES) Announces Earnings Results

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4.30) (($0.06)) by GBX 5 ($0.07), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PRES opened at GBX 92.67 ($1.21) on Wednesday. Pressure Technologies has a one year low of GBX 114.26 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

