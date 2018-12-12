Princess Private Equity (PEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.08

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.08 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.12 ($0.12), with a volume of 58264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.56 ($0.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.28 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

